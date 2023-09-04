A young man has shared a video revealing the tough struggle of Nigerians who need an American visa

In a video shared via the TikTok app, a huge number of Nigerians lined up to meet their appointment

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many expressing their disapproval

A man identified as @williamkwasismith on TikTok has brought to light the challenges and hardships faced by individuals during American Visa interviews.

The video showcased a long queue of people enduring the scorching sun while waiting for their visa appointments.

Video shows Nigerians queuing up for American visa Photo credit: @williamkwasismith/TikTok.

The caption of the video read:

"See what people go through for America Visa interview. Queued as early as 6 am for 9 am visa appointment."

Video shows Nigerians hustling for American visa

William emphasised the early morning efforts and dedication of those seeking a visa to enter the United States.

The video captured the difficult circumstances experienced by visa applicants who patiently wait in line for hours.

Reactions trail video of visa applicants for waiting in long queue

The TikTok video has gained significant attention, evoking empathy from viewers who recognised the sacrifices made by individuals in pursuit of their American dreams.

@Kobe commented:

“I was in the same queue in 2013, 2 times in 2021, joined the queue again in Jan 2022 but I was still refused a visa! I only got approval in Abidjan!”

@James commented:

“I was there in 2019 got refused first time was there same year and I got my 5-year visa. Y'all will be approved too.”

@ApolloDascio reacted:

“Africa is the best. It's only when you are away that you notice.”

@Karl reacted:

“I beg no put camera for my face no make my village people see me.”

@Ginakiss commented:

“I was there last year august. Thank God hv finally joined my husband in d USA.”

@caritakomabu said:

“It's not easy hmmm I have been there before now am in the US thanks to God almighty.”

@Kofi Sarpong said:

“Visa applicants queue at 6am, I believe Consular Officers will still be sleeping or sipping coffee. God bless our homeland.”

@user6453153762757 reacted:

“Was there 25 yrs ago. Passed on the spot! Good old memories never get old!”

@AkwaAkwuru said;

“Looks scary.”

@Dewemimo reacted:

“Na like 2/3 people they will give from those on the que lol.”

@Mrs.Queeny Mill reacted:

“Patiently waiting for my turn! May it come to past!”

@PUBG-BOYUENT said:

“Am very scared of this interview. "

Watch the video below:

People who faced challenges after applying for visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that while many Nigerian citizens see the United Kingdom as a great place to find greener pastures, others chose Canada. However, the relocation process wasn't favourable to the unlucky ones who either got reported or banned.

A Nigerian man gave a travel agent N15 million to get a Canadian visa and employment for him, but it didn't go as he expected. The heartbreaking story was shared on TikTok by Grama Shasha, who revealed the man planned to relocate to Canada with his family. The man first paid an initial amount of N5 million and was promised a visa to Canada for himself and his family.

After some months, he only got a job appointment letter which, according to the agent, would enable him to work in Canada. The travel agent then disappeared into thin air. Trying to figure out what to do, the man approached another agent with the job offer letter. The new agent used the job offer letter to apply for a Canadian visa for the man, but upon review by the embassy, it was discovered that the job was fake.

Source: Legit.ng