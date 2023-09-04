A captivating video captures the huge wads of cash that were sprayed at a Nigerian couple's wedding

The trending clip shared via the TikTok app showed some guests picking up the cash and placing them inside a bag

Netizens who watched the video expressed their utter amazement over the huge wads of cash lavished on the couple

A woman identified as @caxxie_ on TikTok has shared a remarkable display of wealth at a couple's wedding.

The video captured the mesmerizing moment as individuals were seen meticulously packing the money into sack bags.

Bride rejoices as guests spray wads of cash on wedding day Photo credit: @caxxie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Volume of cash sprayed at couple's wedding stuns viewers

The video served as a testament to the opulence and grandeur of the event, leaving viewers captivated by the sheer abundance of wealth on display.

The sheer volume of money being sprayed during the celebration left viewers in awe, with many expressing astonishment at the scale of the occasion.

Reactions trail video of guests packing wads of cash at wedding

Caxxie_'s video has quickly gained attention on social media, igniting conversations and fascination among users.

Bride refuses to smile after husband sprayed cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video captured the moment a groom had to lavish his bride with loads of money before she would crack a smile at their traditional Ijaw wedding ceremony. The bride, who was dressed in a colourful attire, maintained a serious face even as the groom sprayed cash on her for several minutes.

The groom, who seemed determined to make his bride happy, eventually ran out of money and had to rely on his friends who joined him in the money shower. However, the bride still did not smile, leaving the groom and the guests wondering what else she wanted.

This is a common practice in the Ijaw culture, where the bride is expected to show no emotion until she is satisfied with the amount of money given to her by the groom and his family. The Ijaw people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria, mostly found in the Niger Delta region.

