A TikTok video showing a groom who had to shower his bride with a lot of money before she would smile at their Ijaw wedding has gone viral

The bride remained expressionless even after the groom spent several minutes spraying cash on her

His friends had to come to his aid and join him in the money shower when he ran out of cash and his bride still did not smile

A viral video captured the moment a groom had to lavish his bride with loads of money before she would crack a smile at their traditional Ijaw wedding ceremony.

The bride, who was dressed in a colourful attire, maintained a serious face even as the groom sprayed cash on her for several minutes.

The groom, who seemed determined to make his bride happy, eventually ran out of money and had to rely on his friends who joined him in the money shower.

However, the bride still did not smile, leaving the groom and the guests wondering what else she wanted.

Marriage in Ijaw culture

This is a common practice in the Ijaw culture, where the bride is expected to show no emotion until she is satisfied with the amount of money given to her by the groom and his family.

The Ijaw people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria, mostly found in the Niger Delta region.

They have a rich and unique culture that revolves around fishing, festivals, and ceremonies. One of their ceremonies is the Bibife, which is the traditional marriage rite.

The bride’s family also prepares a feast for the guests and performs dances and songs to celebrate the union.

Colourful and lively

The Ijaw traditional wedding ceremony is a colourful and lively event that showcases the beauty and diversity of the Ijaw culture.

It is also a test of the groom’s love and commitment to his bride, as he has to prove that he can provide for her needs and make her happy.

The bride, on the other hand, has to show that she is not easily impressed or swayed by material things, and that she values her dignity and pride.

