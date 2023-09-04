A hilarious TikTok video of a woman proposing to a man at a wedding has warmed hearts

The video showed a female guest being asked to choose a single guy and pop the question to him.

At first, she seemed reluctant, but then she plucked up the courage and knelt before a man named Bashir, saying: “Will you marry me, Bashir?”

A funny video of a brave woman who proposed to a man at a wedding ceremony has captivated the hearts of many people.

The video captured when the MC challenged a female guest to pick any guy from the crowd and ask him to marry her.

Man was shy but he eventually agreed.

Source: TikTok

She hesitated initially, but then she walked up to a handsome man, Bashir, and got down on one knee.

She held the microphone and said: “Will you marry me, Bashir?”

The man was stunned and shy, and he hid his face with his hands, but he eventually took the microphone and said yes.

Legit.ng us yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aisha Girgiri said:

"Bashir is shy."

Rahmaa wrote

"And this is how I met your father."

Razee commented:

"Allah yasa ya aureki da gaske irin wanan daga wasa sai aga yazama gaskiya."

ITzNaJIYaMUAze also commented:

"Can never b meee. Our upcoming Mc muneeratewish u all d very best dearE."

Teemerh11:

"I like this game."

Source: Legit.ng