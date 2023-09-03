A viral TikTok video showed how a young lady proposed to Michael Jackson with a ring

A captivating TikTok video revealed the unforgettable moment when a young lady offered her hand in marriage to Michael Jackson with a sparkling ring.

The young woman, who was evidently a devoted fan of the musical legend, was filled with joy and excitement when she had the rare opportunity to meet him in person and asked him to be her husband.

The lady gave Michael Jackson a ring. Photo credit: TikTok/@michaeljacksoncontent

Source: TikTok

Michael Jackson graciously accepted the ring and slipped it on his finger, smiling warmly at the woman and expressing his gratitude for the lovely gesture.

The video has gained a lot of attention on TikTok where it has garnered over 30,000 likes and comments.

As of press time, Legit.ng is yet to verify the claims in the video independently.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alessandra West reacted:

"My mom would say that Michael Jackson is everybody's boyfriend, he just didn't know it."

Siegberta Schnösel said:

"See you at the wedding"

Jay Paige wrote:

"Huuuh? whaaat? he hear her."

Jacque Tats Marata:

"Girl noW married with 8 kids."

User66373737 commented:

"see you at the wedding, he's so adorable."

Trex:

"The face he made was so cute."

Larafer:

"I saw this and wondered how is she doing today? lol."

Source: Legit.ng