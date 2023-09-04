A Nigerian schoolboy has won the global grand prize of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest with his waste converter drawing that helps food production and environment

He received $5,000 and his school, Corona School, Gbagada Lagos, received $10,000 from Toyota Nigeria Limited at a special event

The contest is organised annually by Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan, for schoolchildren all over the world to draw their dream cars with a free idea

A Nigerian schoolboy, Oluwademilade Odumuboni, won the global grand prize of the 2022/23 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

The 10-year-old boy, a pupil of Corona School, Gbagada Lagos, competed and won the coveted prize in the 2022/2023 edition after beating 782,852 other contestants from 90 countries.

Nigerian school boy wins Toyota award. Photo credit: Demilade Odumuboni/Corona School

Odumuboni’s ideas was on a waste converter with the concept of helping countries, especially African communities, in food production and ensuring a clean environment, was adjudged the best globally.

The winner was presented with the prize money of $5,000, a plaque, and a certificate at a special event organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited. His school was also presented with 10,000 USD.

When Legit.ng contacted Corona School via call for confirmed and comments, a lady who responded expressly confirmed that Odumuboni was a student of Corona School and had won the prestigious award.

"Yes, he is our student. And I can confirm that he won the award."

She requested for an email in order to respond to further questions accordingly.

Managing Director, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Kunle Ade-Ojo, said the schoolboy’s ingenuity has paved a path on the global map for him.

“His unique and truly inspirational idea expressed in an equally creative drawing earned him a global grand prize in the contest beating over 782,852 contestants from 90 countries/regions," he stated.

Giving some details about the competition, Ade-Ojo said annually, like other participants countries, three winners are picked in Nigeria from each age category.

The shortlisted nine national winners and their drawings are sent to Japan to compete with other drawings received from all over the world.

“Our Demilade is one of these three grand prize winners globally. He has been awarded 5,000 USD and his school, Corona School, Gbagada, has been awarded 10,000 USD.”

According to Dailytrust, the event is organised annually by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan, for schoolchildren worldwide, challenging them to draw their dream cars with a free idea.

