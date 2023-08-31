Two students of Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School Yaba in Lagos state have won the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Nigeria

Lagos state, Yaba - Two Nigerian female students, Elizabeth Korolo Boluwatife and Abdulsalam Ajara, have won the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Nigeria for inventing a water purifying device called "Bithermal Water Distillation Device".

The award-winning innovation - "Bithermal Water Distillation Device" is designed to purify and recycle contaminated water into safe drinking water for people in riverine and rural areas.

Nigerian secondary school students win international award for inventing water purifying device

According to Siwi, the project was adjudged the best by the panel of the jury because it has the ability to make potable water available to all .

It is also cost-effective, economically viable, practicable and scalable.

‘Bithermal Water Distillation Device uses the readily available solar energy in the Tropics to purify water.

As reported in a BBC interview, Elizabeth and Ajara were motivated by the lack of safe drinking water in their community in the Makoko area of Lagos state.

Ajara said:

“I was in the kitchen boiling water and I just thought about it – that the way the water is evaporating from the cooking pot and condensing by the cover of the cooking pot I was like, we can use this idea to purify the water because the evaporated water is the distilled water and it is the purest form of water.”

The device uses local materials like sand, charcoal and fibre.

During an interview with Siwi, Elizabeth said:

“I was born and bred in Makoko where there is little or no source of clean, drinkable water. Makoko is a community surrounded by water but there is no clean water. The environment is literally a dumping area with one the worst drainage and sewage systems which makes the situation of no clean drinkable water worse.”

