Nigerian global superstar Burna Boy became the first African artist to top the UK charts with I Told Them album

On Friday, September 1, the Official Charts firm announced that Burna Boy's seventh studio album, I Told Them, topped the UK's official chart

The prestigious music plaque was handed over to the Grammy Award-winning superstar on the same day of the announcement

Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy became the first and only African artist to top the UK album chart with I Told Them.

The UK official chart confirmed the news on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Burna Boy tops all albums on the official UK album chart Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

The singer's seventh studio album, published on August 24, 2023, topped other UK album rankings.

He came close to winning the award with last year's "Love, Damini," which peaked at number two in the UK album charts.

In recognition of his record, the British record chart firm presented the singer with a prestigious plaque.

Burna Boy's new achievement sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

charly_boy3310:

"Oluwa Burna on this one."

wears_by_oluwa:

"Evidence don show."

burna.boy.new:

"He told all of us."

gbackroad:

"CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE FAM AND THE OUTSIDERS ❤️."

xtevemiguel:

The album is too sweet, the more you listen, the sweeter it becomes, I prefer to listen to the album than to eat food

New York magazine attacks Burna Boy's new album, says he has lost direction

Burna Boy was in the news recently over a scathing review of his fifth studio work, I Told Them, by Vulture, an American entertainment magazine.

The international media outlet highlighted the singer's years of sonic contribution and how he was able to deliver on his most recent studio work.

According to Vulture, while the Last Last hitmaker's accomplishments and recognition are undeniable, such achievements can sometimes lead to a sense of exceptionalism, where one feels superior to their peers.

Fan gives Burna Boy British passport

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s interaction with a fan at a London show amused many netizens.

A video showed the moment a fan at the show gave the Grammy-winning musician a British passport.

It all started when Burna Boy joked about collecting offerings from his fans, and one of those in the crowd decided to drop their British passport.

Source: Legit.ng