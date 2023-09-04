A young man with a small stature has caused a buzz online after his epic video surfaced online

In a video shared via the popular app TikTok, the bold man challenged a taller adult with all seriousness despite his size

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the viral video, with many finding the man's actions hilarious

A young man has gone viral online after he was spotted in a video overpowering another man and taking his phone.

The man with a small stature stood boldly to challenge a taller man who stared at him in shock.

Man with small stature challenges tall adult Photo credit: @user754698640/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man with small stature overpowers bigger adult

He grabbed the man's shirt, kicked him, and swiftly claimed his phone as a prize.

Onlookers couldn't help but laugh and record the amusing encounter that played before their eyes.

Reactions trail video of 'smallish' man challenging a bigger man

Netizens flooded the comment section, likening the scene to a modern-day 'David and Goliath' story.

Others claimed the man with a small stature looked like Aunty Ramota, a female celebrity with a small size.

MsShowMeState23 said:

“David and Goliath.”

P.A reacted:

“Short people and their temper.”

@cali said:

“When I catch you Ricky.”

Joyy commented:

“He's soo tinyy.”

@Marcelldaewor commented:

“All the smoke.”

@The Romantic Boy said:

“Witchcraft or juju.”

@Olie reacted:

“Short people and anger issues.”

Mel said:

“Don't play whim.”

@TakeraLaa.V reacted:

“Aw him so little.”

@Christelle 711 said:

“Me when my teacher takes my phone.”

@amelie gomez said:

“He is done asking if you got games.”

@Willie Bobo said:

“Why he on that wit buddy.”

@Minajesque 6 reacted:

“Oh he get active! Bad boys season 3.”

@user4307628617783 said:

"Uncle ramo."

@zobanwa_001 commented:

"Na aunty ramota son be this nothing una wan tell me."

@abigailobeng731 added:

"Uncle Ramota."

Watch the video below:

Man with small stature marries tall bae

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok video shows the romantic moment a man with a small stature tied the knot with his beautiful lady. In the video posted on TikTok by @patience...dk, the man and his beautiful bride signed the dotted lines in a blissful event.

A series of photos seen in the video showed how the couple was joined during the colourful ceremony. In an interview, Patience narrated how some of her friends advised her not to be with Derrick, but she rejected the idea.

She said back then:

"Yes, I faced a lot of challenges when my fiance expressed his intentions of getting married to me. I told my parents and they were all against it except my mum who stood by me and asked me to follow my heart. My friends mocked me, throw all sorts of slants and some of my family members."

Source: Legit.ng