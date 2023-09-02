A TikTok video of a woman receiving a surprise gift from her bike man has gone viral

The woman, who praised the driver for enjoying his holiday, was stunned when he presented her with a present

The bike man brought milk as a gift to the woman, who was delighted because she did not expect it

A woman was speechless when her bike man gave her an unexpected gift in a viral TikTok video.

The woman had complimented the driver on his recent holiday, saying he looked happy and refreshed.

Lady receives thoughtful kindness from bikeman. Photo credit: TikTok/@nails_by_mgg

Source: TikTok

She was shocked when he gave her a present she had brought for her.

The bike man had brought her some milk from his trip as a token of appreciation for being a loyal customer.

The gesture overjoyed the woman as she received such a thoughtful gift from a stranger.

She thanked the man profusely while recording the whole encounter on her phone.

Many social media users who watched the video responded that Hausa people are nice and have always demonstrated kindness to others.

The video has gained significant likes and comments on TikTok so far.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Teekay reacted to the video:

"My own meruwa Dey give me onion."

LashbyMGG responded:

"This pple just too nice."

Mercystiches also said:

"Awwwww soo thoughtful of of him."

Officialfunkky also commented:

"Na because u sef no bad to him."

Debbiesimi added:

"Usman dey do al steady beans and onions those a are faithful."

Delighteudorah1:

"Your bike man don find his missing ribs for wherey dey."

Nigerian lady toasts bike man spots ring on his finger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself shooting her shot at a random bike man.

She called his attention, and when he arrived, he asked where she was going. She replied that she wasn't going anywhere but only wanted to speak to him.

She noted that she just saw him from afar and called him to tell him she liked him. He was stunned at such a bold utterance from the woman; he asked if she was serious because he was just a bike man.

