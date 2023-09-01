A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show the array of items she buys for her family of seven every month

Displaying them on a long kitchen table, the woman said the foodstuffs were so much that some couldn't fit in

While some internet users expressed awe at the massive quantity of foodstuff, others begged to join her family

Nelo Okeke, a Nigerian influencer, has caused a commotion online after she showcased the massive foodstuffs she buys for her family.

In a viral TikTok video, the married woman said she does the shopping every month and her family members are seven in number.

The foodstuffs she displayed on a long kitchen table included cartons of noodles, pringles, groundnut oil, fruit juices, snacks and bottles of groundnuts. They were so much that all couldn't fit onto the table.

Nelo revealed that she actually agrees with her husband who said she should consequently shop for the kids in the house only and not adults.

Mixed reactions greeted Nelo's foodstuffs display as people expressed surprise at the huge quantity.

Netizens react to Nelo Okeke's showcase

Mayor of Isoko said:

"Next month buy them give me let me start provision store. The next month you will get them back from me."

sarçci fashionhouse and beauty said:

"Please reduce giving them process food. I battle with that which causes them constipation and diabetes."

TemmyG said:

"This one pass mummy bisi store for my area, and she go still dey make shakara like say she don make am."

Sir Vic said:

"Mummy wa. do u accept soldiers as kids... I come with 1 ⭐... but I dey sleep walk 4 nyt, auto locate 2 fridge."

user8338540834402 said:

"Honestly.. everything in my house is just for my 2kids.. provisions everywhere... dey really su.ck us dry."

Gift Uchechi said:

''My house of 5 this foodstuffs no go reach two weeks. my brothers dey chop."

Kas said:

"Even my mama provision store no full reach this one haew!"

Lady shows foodstuff she bought for N10k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had caused a stir as she shared a video of the foodstuff she bought for N10k.

The video seen on the TikTok account of @tencredz has got many reactions as some question the price of a bunch of plantains which she said she bought N500.

In the video, the lady showed a tuber of yam which she bought for N1200, half crate of egg which she bought for N1050 and "pomo" which she bought for N400. Also seen in the video are sweet potatoes, pepper, onion and dried fish.

