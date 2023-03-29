Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK as she finally acquired her first car

The woman proudly showed off her nice whip as she opened up on what actually made her buy one

Social media users sent the new car owner kind words as many shared their thoughts on the kind of whip she acquired

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to celebrate buying her first car.

The lady who moved to the UK five months ago acquired a Micra whip and took pictures with it as well as made a video.

She has spent five months in the UK. Photo Credit: @centia

Source: TikTok

Netizens swooned at her TikTok post, with some commenting on the car, to which the lady replied:

"I will never complain o God has been super good to me and my family, thank you so much darling we just clocked 5months here."

Responding to another netizen who said buying a car abroad would not be an option for him, she said it was her kid that made her buy one. In her words:

"...Na my baby make me buy this one oh else I for no send them I’m okay with my train abeg."

Social media reactions

@Ashley Jacob said:

"If na ur husband buy u Micra for Nigeria,u no go appreciate o uk don humble u all, congrats dear ,more win."

@Kelvin washer said:

"Congratulations More cars and I also claimed my Amen."

@Raywray said:

"Congratulations..where did you buy, I want to buy a car in the UK …"

@Voices of Christina said :

"Awww!!! My first car was the very old model!Smart choice ! You’ll enjoy your Micra- they’re built to last, cost effective with a small tank! Enjoy."

@mikes_igwt said:

"This was my first car too! Had not 1 issue with the car! It’s built to last! Congratulations!!!"

@user7527644673211 said:

''Where are those lamentations that keep crying on TikTok,come and see a girl God has shown mercy in d same UK. go gurl."

@Fioki jnr said:

"I will rather buy a bicycle :bike: in abroad cos I knw the tax and bills and traffic ticket that comes with owning a car abroad! congratulations girl."

Young man buys a car months after migrating to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had bought a car eight months after migrating to the UK.

Nicholas Ejiro Ezele who migrated to the UK in September 2021 acquired a black Ford car and couldn't hide his excitement.

Flaunting the whip on Twitter, the master's student said he hopes it is the first of many to come. In a chat with Legit.ng, the Delta state indigene said he was able to acquire the car thanks to his part-time work there.

Source: Legit.ng