"I Will Never Complain": Nigerian Mum Buys Her First Car 5 Months after Moving to UK, Shows it off in Video
People

by  Victor Duru
  • Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK as she finally acquired her first car
  • The woman proudly showed off her nice whip as she opened up on what actually made her buy one
  • Social media users sent the new car owner kind words as many shared their thoughts on the kind of whip she acquired

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to celebrate buying her first car.

The lady who moved to the UK five months ago acquired a Micra whip and took pictures with it as well as made a video.

She has spent five months in the UK. Photo Credit: @centia
Netizens swooned at her TikTok post, with some commenting on the car, to which the lady replied:

"I will never complain o God has been super good to me and my family, thank you so much darling we just clocked 5months here."

Responding to another netizen who said buying a car abroad would not be an option for him, she said it was her kid that made her buy one. In her words:

"...Na my baby make me buy this one oh else I for no send them I’m okay with my train abeg."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Ashley Jacob said:

"If na ur husband buy u Micra for Nigeria,u no go appreciate o uk don humble u all, congrats dear ,more win."

@Kelvin washer said:

"Congratulations More cars and I also claimed my Amen."

@Raywray said:

"Congratulations..where did you buy, I want to buy a car in the UK …"

@Voices of Christina said :

"Awww!!! My first car was the very old model!Smart choice ! You’ll enjoy your Micra- they’re built to last, cost effective with a small tank! Enjoy."

@mikes_igwt said:

"This was my first car too! Had not 1 issue with the car! It’s built to last! Congratulations!!!"

@user7527644673211 said:

''Where are those lamentations that keep crying on TikTok,come and see a girl God has shown mercy in d same UK. go gurl."

@Fioki jnr said:

"I will rather buy a bicycle :bike: in abroad cos I knw the tax and bills and traffic ticket that comes with owning a car abroad! congratulations girl."

Young man buys a car months after migrating to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had bought a car eight months after migrating to the UK.

Nicholas Ejiro Ezele who migrated to the UK in September 2021 acquired a black Ford car and couldn't hide his excitement.

Flaunting the whip on Twitter, the master's student said he hopes it is the first of many to come. In a chat with Legit.ng, the Delta state indigene said he was able to acquire the car thanks to his part-time work there.

