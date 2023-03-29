"I Will Never Complain": Nigerian Mum Buys Her First Car 5 Months after Moving to UK, Shows it off in Video
- Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK as she finally acquired her first car
- The woman proudly showed off her nice whip as she opened up on what actually made her buy one
- Social media users sent the new car owner kind words as many shared their thoughts on the kind of whip she acquired
A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to celebrate buying her first car.
The lady who moved to the UK five months ago acquired a Micra whip and took pictures with it as well as made a video.
Netizens swooned at her TikTok post, with some commenting on the car, to which the lady replied:
"I will never complain o God has been super good to me and my family, thank you so much darling we just clocked 5months here."
Responding to another netizen who said buying a car abroad would not be an option for him, she said it was her kid that made her buy one. In her words:
"...Na my baby make me buy this one oh else I for no send them I’m okay with my train abeg."
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@Ashley Jacob said:
"If na ur husband buy u Micra for Nigeria,u no go appreciate o uk don humble u all, congrats dear ,more win."
@Kelvin washer said:
"Congratulations More cars and I also claimed my Amen."
@Raywray said:
"Congratulations..where did you buy, I want to buy a car in the UK …"
@Voices of Christina said :
"Awww!!! My first car was the very old model!Smart choice ! You’ll enjoy your Micra- they’re built to last, cost effective with a small tank! Enjoy."
@mikes_igwt said:
"This was my first car too! Had not 1 issue with the car! It’s built to last! Congratulations!!!"
@user7527644673211 said:
''Where are those lamentations that keep crying on TikTok,come and see a girl God has shown mercy in d same UK. go gurl."
@Fioki jnr said:
"I will rather buy a bicycle :bike: in abroad cos I knw the tax and bills and traffic ticket that comes with owning a car abroad! congratulations girl."
Young man buys a car months after migrating to the UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had bought a car eight months after migrating to the UK.
Nicholas Ejiro Ezele who migrated to the UK in September 2021 acquired a black Ford car and couldn't hide his excitement.
Flaunting the whip on Twitter, the master's student said he hopes it is the first of many to come. In a chat with Legit.ng, the Delta state indigene said he was able to acquire the car thanks to his part-time work there.
