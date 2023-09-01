A young lady who does not have a natural open teeth decided to have one created for her by a technician

In a TikTok video posted by Anaasworld, the lady sat down while the technician used a machine to create the diastema

The video attracted many reactions from TikTok users, with many saying their own open teeth are natural

The lady went to the salon to get an artificial diastema. Photo credit: TikTok/@anaasworld123.

Source: TikTok

The lady sat down comfortably while the technician went to work with her machine, chiselling and carefully creating an opening for her customer.

The machine has a narrow iron placed on the customer's teeth and then carefully moved up and down.

Lady creates artificial open teeth for herself

The constant movement of the machine would eventually give the customer an artificial diastema.

The technician posted a follow-up video showing the result of the job she did.

Medical experts insist diastema is a disorder, but some ladies go after it to add artificially.

According to Cleveland Clinic:

"Diastema refers to a gap between your teeth. Gaps can occur anywhere in your mouth, but they're most common between your two front teeth. This condition is usually a cosmetic concern, but sometimes, it's related to gum disease."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users as lady gets artificial open teeth

@sunnyjoas said:

"Something that God gave me for free na in person de suffer to get like this."

@SODEGADJI said:

"What I have here looks like a window, that's what you're suffering like this. Thank you lord for giving me."

@Badgoodgurl1 commented:

"My level of patience won’t allow me."

Source: Legit.ng