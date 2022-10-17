A little girl has become a topic of discussion on social media after holding a man firmly on the road

A video which surfaced on the internet shows the little girl insisting that she gets money from him before allowing him to walk out

All efforts to make the little girl leave his trousers proved futile until she was given the sum of N50

A young man was surprised after a little beggar walked up to him and held him tightly.

The little girl insisted that she receives money from him before she can allow him to leave her sight.

At first, the young man tried using a stern face to chase her away but it didn't work, so he laughed it off.

They kept on moving around in circles as the little girl held his trouser and moved along with him just like a towing van.

After all efforts proved futile, the young man had to seek the help of his friend who offered to give the little girl N50. She left immediately.

Social media reactions

@skylight585 said:

"Dis same gal. No be only u o. Yesterday dis pikin disgrace me. I almost cried and her hands are strong Aswr."

@ritablaze36 commented:

"he hand na if dem hold u like dis no remove dere hand just tell dem say u go carry dem go house and start walking dem go leave you fast fast."

@beautybae59 said:

"Omor exactly the same thing happened to me on Wednesday when I got to Rivers joy trans at waterlines pH, the girl held me so tight."

@excel_ty added:

"Na so them dey do. Na so I roar for this girl two months ago out of anger after I lost my bag,na once she leave me."

@faithazunna1 added:

"Me I dey sha shout for dem only my bad eye dem go run I go just laugh. Except the one I really want to give."

@agnesmar25 commented:

"This is an example of I will never let u go o less u bless me I will never let u go o bless u bless me."

Watch the video below:

