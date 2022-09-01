A group of policemen attached to the Rivers State police command has attracted applause on social media after they delivered a wheelchair to a crippled boy

Kind men of the Nigerian police in Rivers state have delivered a free wheelchair to a little boy who is crippled.

The disabled boy who is a native of Omerelu community of the state got the wheelchair to enable him to attend school like other kids.

The free wheelchair was provided by a policeman called Christopher. Photo credit: @Black_Dee99.

They traveled to his village to give it to him

In touching photos shared on Twitter by Black Albino, the kind officers keenly helped the boy to climb the wheelchair.

The brand new mobility aide was provided by one of the policemen named Christopher who is attached to the Octopus Strike Force of the commnand.

The tweet reads in part:

"When others are practicing corruption, these police officers are showing a way to the light for their other colleagues. God bless them real good."

The kind gesture by the policemen has got some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter. See some of the comments below:

@Sadeeq_Ibrerhim said:

"This is lovely."

@StormXero commented:

"It is always heartwarming seeing someone actually caring for another in the best way they can."

