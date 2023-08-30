A Nigerian lady got a visa to relocate to the United Kingdom, and she has happily moved to the European country

The lady, Promise, showed TikTok users her visa to the UK as soon as she got it approved after she applied to the embassy

She said she would miss her friends and family but that her relocation to the UK was a dream come true

A Nigerian lady applied for a UK visa, and luckily, her application was approved.

The lady named Promise happily packed her things and left Nigeria to live in the United Kingdom.

Promise got her visa approved, and she has relocated to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@i_ampromise and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video she posted to chronicle her travel experience, Promise showed people the day she got her UK visa.

Lady gets her UK visa approved, relocates abroad

After she unveiled the UK visa, she started preparing for her relocation to the European country.

Promise made her hair, went shopping for the things she would need and then carefully packed her things.

The video also showed when she arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to board a flight to the UK.

When she arrived in the UK, she said she would miss friends and family back in Nigeria but insisted her relocation was a dream come true for her.

Watch the video below:

Man buys car after relocating to Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man got a visa and relocated to Canada.

Also, the man said he bought his first car one month after his relocation.

He said he used his first salary in the North American country to buy the car.

