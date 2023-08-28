A video of a bride refusing to accept a ring on her wedding day has caused a frenzy on social media

In the trending video, the bride seemed reluctant to stretch out her hand as her husband struggled to put the ring

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with some insisting that the bride was unhappy

A video showing a bride rejecting her wedding ring from her husband-to-be has ignited a flurry of mixed reactions on the internet.

The video captured the couple's wedding ceremony, which took an unexpected turn during the ring exchange.

Bride refuses to put on wedding ring

As the groom attempted to put the ring on the bride's finger, she visibly refused, while another woman forcefully intervened and pulled at her hands.

Despite the awkward situation, the groom persisted and firmly grabbed her hand, forcibly placing the ring on her finger.

Reactions trail video of bride rejecting ring on wedding day

The video has sparked a wave of discussions, with many viewers questioning whether the wedding arrangement was coerced.

The incident also prompted a broader conversation about consent and relationship dynamics.

@kenny_mrs.waters said:

“This is exactly why marriage should not be forced, this poor women.”

@tia.ugwuanyi commented:

“She's probably 12 years old. They can marry any female at the start of womanhood even if she was 8 years old smh religion and culture SUCKKS.”

@uniquemanuel said:

“They just forced her into marriage.”

@bolbol7ayran commented:

“She is not young, she was not forced, she is just shy, this culture u will never understand, and the girl may be in love with the boy, but how will u understand?”

@emmanuelmichaeludohsmile said:

“Worse thing that happen to humanity. Imagination religion that promotes child marriage and child molestation.”

@labelfrosh commented:

“Maybe na underage girl, I pity the poor girl.”

@cotblizmichala said:

“Islamic marriage is a force Mohammad forced 7yrs old to marry him.”

@official._abimbola reacted:

“Another Northern underage forced wedding? You people are lucky was not born a Northerner the kind of shege I would have shown you en! Rubbish!”

@melvinroberts868 said:

“It looks like she really didn't want to marry you or get engaged to you. You'll have to find Her hand and kind of Find the finger to put the ring on. She was not really having it, she's not gonna be happy.”

Groom refuses palm wine from bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it is the norm at Igbo traditional weddings that the groom receives palm wine from his bride, drinks it and dances forward with her to receive marital blessings after putting money in the container used in delivering the drink.

However, the reverse happened at a recent traditional wedding, stirring reactions online. The moment caught on camera by a lady showed the groom pouring the palm wine on the ground after his bride handed it to him.

He then got up and proceeded forward with his bride, who seemed not to mind his action of not drinking the palm wine. The lady who shared the clip wondered why the groom refused to drink the palm wine as the wedding custom demanded.

Source: Legit.ng