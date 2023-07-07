The Chief Executive Officer and President of Erisco Foods Limited, Dr Eric Umeofia is set to reward Kamsiyochukwu Umeh for her excellence

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh and her teachers get a reward. Photo credit: Facebook/Deeper Life High School and Guardian Newspaper.

The businessman made the announcement during an interview with Punch Newspaper.

This is coming after Kamsiyochukwu was declared the best JAMB candidate for the year 2023.

The girl who is a student of the Deeper Life High School, Mowe performed extremely well in the nationwide exams.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh's teachers to be rewarded too

A breakdown of her scores shows that she scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

Apart from Kamsiyouckwu, Dr Eric Umeofia also announced rewards for the administrator of her school and her four teachers.

In an earlier interview, she had told of how she felt when she was told of her score:

"When it was announced that JAMB had released the result, I was in school and I went to meet my counsellor. I also called my parents to check for me. When I called them that day, my mum told me the result. My parents were excited. I particularly could not contain my joy. I wanted to shout at the top of my lungs; I was incredibly excited."

130 students of Deeper Life High school smash JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that 130 students of Deeper Life High School scored 300 and above in their JAMB-UTME.

The school specially celebrated the students in a Facebook post that went viral and attracted the attention of Nigerians.

Many people said the performance of the students is a testament to the academic discipline in the school.

