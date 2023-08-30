A Nigerian student emerged as the best-graduating student at the Rostov State Medical University in Russia

The student, Somadila Igboanugo, graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, and she is the first foreign student to achieve that feat

Before travelling to Russia to study medicine, Somadina did well in her WAEC, in which she scored six As and three B2s

A Nigerian student who went to Russia to study medicine has graduated as the valedictorian student in her set.

The student, Somadila Igboanugo, studied medicine at the Rostov State Medical University in Russia, and she did excellently well.

Somadina broke a record as the only foreign student to make a perfect CGPA at Rostov State Medical University. Photo credit: Twitter/@igboanugoSomad.

Somadina graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, an achievement that made her a record holder in the school.

She broke a record in Russia as the first foreign student to graduate with a perfect CGPA at Rostov State Medical University.

How Nigerian student in Russia made CGPA of 5.0

In a Twitter post, Somadina said becoming the valedictorian student in her set was never easy.

Her words:

"I’m now a graduate and a doctor, thank God. So I graduated from Rostov State Medical University in Russia with the highest GPA (5.0/5.0). I was equally the valedictorian for my graduation. It was never easy but I persevered to the very end."

In a separate interview with Tribune Newspaper, Somadina recalled that she has always been a brilliant student.

She said:

"I did my secondary school at Godfirst International Secondary School in Abia State. In 2014, I graduated from secondary school with a WAEC result of six As and three B2s. I have been a bright student and always maintained the first position throughout my secondary school education."

Interestingly, Somadina took her courses in the Russian language. She said she studied for long hours to become a first-class graduate.

Her words:

"In medical school, during school periods, I study for 8-10 hours mostly. The reason I studied for long hours is because I’m a slow reader. I write notes when I’m studying, and I retain a lot of information when I write notes. Studying in the Russian language needs translations for words that I don’t know — so, sometimes, I would have to watch videos on YouTube that explain the topic that I was reading."

