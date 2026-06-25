The UK government has revealed the large amount a university lecturer in the country earns as a starting salary in the role

The starting salary and the annual pay of an experienced bank manager were also published on the UK careers website

The pay of a private practice accountant was also displayed and has been converted to Nigerian naira by Legit.ng

Recently, the annual salaries of sergeants, corporals, lieutenants, and other high-ranking personnel in the UK military were posted online and drew the attention of many people.

While people continue to pay attention to such stories, a UK careers website has disclosed the amount people in certain professions can earn in a year.

UK careers website shows how much lecturers, bank managers and accountants earn. Images for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/ mediaphotos, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK publishes salary of lecturer, bank manager

The salary information displayed on the UK careers website also shows the average annual earnings for an individual in a profession and the annual earnings of an experienced individual.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on three professions, namely:

HE (Higher Education) lecturer or university lecturer

Bank manager

Private practice accountant

Salary of university lecturer in the UK

The UK careers website describes an HE (Higher Education) lecturer or university lecturer as someone who teaches students, conducts research, and tutors vocational courses at universities.

The annual salary of a starter in this profession is £37,000 (N66,804,425). However, an experienced individual in this field could earn up to £65,000 (N117,387,205) per year.

Bank manager salary in the UK

Just as Legit.ng has detailed the starting annual salary of a university lecturer in the UK, the careers website also shows the amount a person can earn annually as a bank manager.

A bank manager holds a top position in a banking institution, and people who occupy this role earn substantial salaries. Some of the duties of a bank manager include ensuring the smooth operation of the bank and finding ways to attract new customers.

The starting annual salary of a bank manager in the UK is £32,000 (N57,784,704). However, an experienced individual in this role has the chance to earn up to £80,000 (N144,462,320) in a single year.

UK government publishes salary of university lecturer, bank manager and accountant Images for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/ MilanMarkovic, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Salary of private practice accountant in the UK

Last on this list is a private practice accountant. The UK careers website explains that a private practice accountant is responsible for preparing tax returns for businesses and individuals.

The role is important and is often occupied by individuals who earn a starting annual salary of £25,000 (N45,152,875).

However, an experienced person in the field can earn up to £60,000 (N108,378,000) per year.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the British Army released a breakdown of the yearly salaries paid to soldiers across different ranks.

The report detailed how much recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn annually in the UK military, with the figures also converted from pounds to Nigerian naira.

The salary structure generated reactions as many Nigerians compared the earnings and benefits available to military personnel in the United Kingdom.

UK military releases salary of recruits and sergeants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom military published the yearly salaries of army personnel by rank. The report showed how many recruits, privates, and lance corporals.

It shows that corporals and other soldiers earn annually in pounds, with the figures also converted to Nigerian naira. The salary breakdown attracted attention online as many people compared the earnings and benefits enjoyed by members of the UK Army.

Source: Legit.ng