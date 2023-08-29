A Nigerian woman living in Canada has shared a hilarious video on TikTok about the things she brought with her from Nigeria that turned out to be useless in Canada

A Nigerian woman who moved to Canada has posted a funny video on TikTok, revealing the things she brought with her from Nigeria that she did not need at all in her new country.

The video has become a viral sensation on the social media platform, attracting over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from amused and curious users.

In the video, the woman showed some of the items she packed in her suitcase when she left Nigeria for Canada.

Nigerian lady in Canada opens up

One of them was a pack of malaria drug, which she said she bought in case she got sick from mosquito bites.

However, she soon realised that there were no mosquitoes in Canada that could transmit malaria, making her drug unnecessary.

She also displayed some of the electrical appliances she brought with her, such as a blender and a kettle.

She said she thought they would be useful for making smoothies and tea in Canada.

But she was disappointed to find out that they did not work in Canada because of the different voltage and plug types.

The woman’s video sparked a lot of reactions from TikTok users who either found her video hilarious or related to her experience.

Some users also shared their own stories of things they packed or forgot to pack when they travelled or moved to another country.

Watch the video below:

