A woman has shared her excitement on social media after her adopted child passed her WASSCE

In a post shared via Facebook, the proud guardian displayed her ward's awe-inspiring result

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many commending the young girl for studying hard

A Nigerian woman identified as Modupe Ehirim has shared her joy after her ward passed her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

Modupe adopted the young lady and her siblings a few years ago, and they usually spend Saturday mornings together.

In January 2022, Modupe spoke to them about the importance of planning and setting goals. The young lady, looking ahead to her WAEC exams in 2023, set specific goals for herself.

Modupe advises adopted daughter to pay attention to her academics

They analysed her habits in 2022, and she acknowledged that if she continued that way, she wouldn't achieve her desired results.

Modupe told her,

"The choice is yours. You want the results. You choose the path that will lead you to it. You choose a different path that looks easier, it means you have decided that you don't want the results."

Shifting her paradigms wasn't easy, but she started looking at her report sheet each term differently.

She realised that her teachers weren't being wicked; her report was a reflection of her study habits and patterns.

She learned to identify difficult topics and asked her classmates and teachers for help. At one point, when there was no teacher for Islamic Studies, she approached her class teacher to ask for the curriculum so she could study independently.

Adopted daughter aces WAEC exams

Modupe expressed pride in her ward's exam results, but she was even more excited about the young, confident woman she was becoming.

She also shared that the girl's brother, who was previously unfocused, started learning from her example.

“I am so grateful for the privilege that we have to make a difference. Today is a good day!” she said.

Reactions as lady celebrates adopted daughter who aced WAEC exams

Fredericks Immanuel said:

“Amazing.”

Vincent Ameh commented:

“Congratulations.”

Adewunmi Alabi said:

“Great.”

Vivian Uzoma commented:

“Thank you for sponsoring her. Congratulations to her.”

Amalachukwu Agbasi reacted:

“Wow! This is amazing!”

Blessing Ebunlomo said:

“Thank you mama for your heart of kindness and congratulations to her.”

