Trending WhatsApp chats between a Nigerian boy and his family members have caused a buzz online

In the screenshots shared on Facebook, the boy's father first sent a message inquiring about his WASSCE result

However, the student got triggered by the question and proceeded to block all his family members including his mother.

Social media has been abuzz with a viral conversation between a young student and his family members.

The boy's father sent a message to him on WhatsApp inquiring about his West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

However, this question annoyed the child, Isaac, who immediately blocked his father from sending a message to him.

Isaac blocks all family members on WhatsApp

Shortly afterwards, his mother and other family members sent him messages and he ended up blocking all of them.

Another screenshot shared by Kogba Gidi on Facebook showed that the boy also left his family group chat.

The screenshots were shared on Facebook with the caption:

"Everybody come and see what waec result turn a whole family to."

Reactions as man blocks family members over WASSCE result

Austaaa said:

"Parents have to learn to stop criticising kids with their words and reactions. If you failed waec, life doesn't end there."

Rare said:

"My sister didn't score any F but she didn't make any As. We were kinda the ones saying she didn't study well but my mom hugged her and said that she did well. As long as other combinations of subjects are good, she can easily switch to any courses."

Az Uni said:

"I wrote 3 external exams before I could get a good result and enter university and at the end of the day it was still 2 sitting I used."

See the post below:

Girl who passed WAEC risks losing admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl, Eche Mercy, is on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a career in medicine and surgery. In a sad post on Facebook, Mercy opened up about her challenges and sought help from concerned netizens.

The orphan who lost her parents in 2009 said her aunt had been her sole sponsor ever since the demise of her parents. However, the woman is currently unable to sponsor her education at the University level due to financial restraints.

In her words: "My name is Eche Mercy from APA local government Benue State, and I have been given an opportunity to pursue an MBBS degree at Benue State University Makurdi. I lost both of my parents since 2009 and I am the only child of my parents, my Aunty has been the sole sponsor of my academics throughout my secondary school but is unable to sponsor my medical career in school due to financial difficulties."

