A young girl was heartbroken after checking her West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) result

The sad student reportedly failed two of the subjects, Chemistry and Physics, which she sat for during the exams

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many sending words of encouragement to the young girl

A Nigerian girl broke down in tears after checking her West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) result.

The girl's cousin narrated the story via Facebook while revealing how she was shattered upon seeing the result.

Photo credit: South_agency, Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

She got 5Cs, an A, a B, and 2Fs in Physics and chemistry which she never expected as she studied so hard for the exams.

Girl shattered after checking WASSCE result

The young girl looked so defeated and dreaded going close to her mother who held her WAEC scratch card.

However, her cousin, Sora Kei Usura, who witnessed the entire incident encouraged her to believe in herself.

He narrated in part:

"My little sister(cousin) checked her WAEC result today. Before she checked it, she was already panicking. Apparently, her classmates checked theirs and the failure was massive. I noticed how much she dreaded going to her mother who held her WAEC card.

"She came back downstairs looking defeated. She got 5 C's, an A, a B and 2F's. These Fs came from Chemistry and Physics. She was this close the crying and I was just trying to make her understand that she had done the best she could because really.

"You should have seen how badly she was studying for these exams. I told her she did not fail but she refused the believe me. Not because she felt she failed but because her mother told her she failed and that her father would be disappointed in her."

Reactions as WAEC student gets heartbroken after failing physics and chemistry

Ace Milo asked:

"Dem no dey cheat for WAEC again? Nawa oo."

Shades of Lucy said:

"I did my best" was what I kept saying to myself after checking my results. Y'know that disappointing feeling that hits after being known as the best student and then your result didn't come out as expected?"

Sam Sam wrote:

"My first waec, physics and civic got cancelled. Did another waec. Had only B and C in that result, none cancelled. She shouldn't give up."

See the post below :

