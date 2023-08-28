A TikTok video of a woman who treated two children, a boy and a girl, to an ice cream has gone viral on TikTok

The youngsters questioned why the woman was living alone without a partner in her life

The boy suggested that she could at least have some pets, but she replied that she was all by herself and they seemed to find it odd

A woman who took two adorable children, a boy and a girl, out for a delicious ice cream treat has moved people with their questions.

The video showed the candid conversation she had with the kids as they enjoyed their frozen dessert.

The children were curious about why the woman had no one to share her life with, and asked her why she was alone.

The kids seemed puzzled by her choice.

Kids surprised woman is alone

The boy then wondered if she had any furry companions, such as cats or dogs, to keep her company at home.

The woman answered no and said that she lived alone, which made the kids even more surprised.

The video has received a lot of comments from TikTok users who expressed their sympathy for the woman, praised her kindness towards the children, or related to her situation.

Some also found the children’s questions hilarious and cute, and said that they made their day.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dani reacted:

"My niece got in my SUV and said 'your car is always clean because you don't have anyone in your life.'"

Macari said:

"The disbelief on his face at your lack of a kitty cat is killing me."

Zanaria McCray:

"Nephew said atleast get a pet like."

The Blue Hair-tie:

"I think the boy was more confused by how you didn't have any cats."

SetFreeTee:

"The brother was shocked!! Not even a dog or a cat. Being single is now a crime"

CMS648484:

"If there's one thing kids are gonna vocalize it's everything."

Vdubbz3:

"You're there ALL BY YOURSELF!!! Lol I felt that shout lol."

Mina's inner peace:

"They were so concerned for you how cute."

Laura Tuttle928:

"My niece and nephew used to ask me when I was going to grow up. I went back to college and they thought I was a teenager. I was 35."

PinkMonkeyBird:

"Little does she realise you are living the dream."

Little girl licks Ice Cream for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny video that has gone viral on TikTok showed a baby girl’s priceless expression as she tried ice cream for the first time in a car.

The heartwarming clip revealed how the little one was overcome with joy and delight as she tasted the creamy dessert with her eyes closed, as if she was in a dream.

She doesn’t care about the ice cream dripping all over her clothes and face, and she firmly held on to her cone when her mum attempted to take it away from her.

