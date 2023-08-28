A TikTok lady who loves playing with her goats has once again gone viral on the platform after posting a new video

In the latest video, the lady was seen playing with two of the goats like humans as they climbed on her body

TikTok users are often stunned by the level of closeness between the lady and her pet goats, who recognise even her voice

The close relationship between a Nigerian lady and her goats has made her a popular person on TikTok.

The young lady, @sweetcyon, refers to herself as 'The Goat', and her TikTok handle is replete with videos of her interacting with goats.

The lady plays with her pet goats as if they are dogs. Photo credit: TikTok/@sweetcyon.

In a new video she posted, the lady showed how she played with two goats that climbed on her body.

Nigerian lady plays with her goats like pet dogs

The goats recognised who she was and often listened to her and also followed her around the same way pet dogs follow their owner.

The goats took turns to play with her, and they were looking at her hands as it appeared she had something they would like to eat.

As usual, the lady has gone viral as some people say it is their first time seeing goats that recognise their owner.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady plays with her goats

@user8035454261613 said:

"You are the citadel of beauty."

@Biaka Joseph commented:

"I really love you, sweetheart."

@kingdomboy said:

"This is Benue goat. I remember that year during service."

@Jimmy p said:

"I love you this girl. I love training animals. With you, we will achieve our goal."

@number_1 said:

"For goats to be free with you like this."

@Inim asked:

"Are you sure that this goat is not my mum's own?"

@osujichristian4 said:

"This is my first time seeing a goat recognize it's owner."

