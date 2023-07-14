A funny TikTok video has captured a baby girl’s first ice cream experience in a car

A funny video that has gone viral on TikTok showed a baby girl’s priceless expression as she tried ice cream for the first time in a car.

The heartwarming clip revealed how the little one was overcome with joy and delight as she tasted the creamy dessert with her eyes closed, as if she was in a dream.

The taste of the ice cream was so sweet the girl went to sleep immediately. Photo credit: @growithrayna

Source: TikTok

Little girl licks ice cream for the first time

She doesn’t care about the ice cream dripping all over her clothes and face, and she firmly held on to her cone when her mum attempted to take it away from her.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved to laughter and acknowledged what a good taste of ice cream could do.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the little girl below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the little girl licking ice cream for the first time below:

@Mum_o_clock reacted:

"African moms when you about to take remote from them, you'd hear am not sleeping."

@SisiYėmmié said:

"Enjoyment no pass like this."

@AnjolaHannie wrote:

"Life no suppose pass like this."

@lamlaurettaobi commented:

"The tongue couldn't anymore. She just want her and her ice cream to sleep."

@MariechoulaDiesel also commented:

"Rayna just gave US a meme. This has to go viral."

Source: Legit.ng