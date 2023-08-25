A young girl’s rendition of Adele’s Someone Like You has captured the attention of many people

The video showed her classmates being mesmerised by her voice, which sounded remarkably similar to the original singer

The girl sang with confidence and poise, earning the admiration and applause of her peers

A captivating video of a young girl performing Adele’s hit song Someone Like You has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The video captured the emotional reaction of her classmates, who were stunned by her amazing voice that resembled the British singers.

Young lady shows talent in class. Photo credit: TikTok/@slayyyy.naya

Source: TikTok

The girl delivered the song confidently and grace, showing no signs of nervousness or hesitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her classmates paid attention and remained glued, expressing their pride and admiration for her talent.

Adele's brilliant song

Someone Like You is a song by British singer-songwriter Adele, released as the second single from her second studio album, 21, in 2011.

The song was written by Adele and Dan Wilson, and produced by Wilson.

It is a piano ballad that expresses Adele’s heartbreak and nostalgia after the end of a relationship.

The lyrics revolve around someone wishing her ex-lover happiness and peace while hoping to find someone like him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Liz6373783838 reacted:

"You did that and it's the fact that they all stopped and listened."

@AJ said:

"The confidence to do this is crazy."

@Alexis wrote:

"The amount of confidence this must have took."

@Louser:

"Dude if they were laughing, l'd fr start crying."

@nayyybannajermiah:

"But I can bro you did so never with my social anxiety."

@ashley barnes:

"Girl this was actually really good you got this."

@JOVANNA:

"The boy in the dark blue shirt was a real one."

Little girl sings and dances amazingly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a little girl singing and dancing with remarkable skill has swept across TikTok with over 6 million likes from impressed viewers.

The petite princess, barely two years old, was belting out a song at first while sitting on a comfy bed.

But then, when the catchy music played further, she sprang up and grooved, flailing her arms in the air with joy and enthusiasm.

Source: Legit.ng