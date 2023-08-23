A TikTok video of a woman joyfully recording herself singing at Asake's concert in the UK has become massively popular

The woman, who attended Asake's 02 concert, passionately sang along to his popular song 'Lonely at the top'

She was accompanied by other equally thrilled women, who also joined in her singing

An enchanting video capturing the essence of sheer happiness has warmed hearts on TikTok.

Shot at Asake's mesmerizing concert in the UK, it featured a captivating lady immersed in pure euphoria as she records herself singing along to his chart-topping hit, 'Lonely at the Top'.

Amazing young lady sings at Asake's concert. Photo credit: TikTok/rachel_met

The atmosphere was electric, with the pulsating beats and soulful melody resonating through the venue, creating an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Nigerian lady sings Asake's lonely at the top

Among the sea of excited faces, this lady stood out, pouring her heart and soul into the lyrics, her voice filled with both passion and admiration.

With every note she belted out, she seemed to effortlessly connect with the artist's poignant message.

As her melodic expression filled the air, other enthusiastic women within the crowd caught onto her infectious enthusiasm and joined in the chorus, forming a harmonious symphony of voices that reverberated throughout the concert hall.

The sight of camaraderie and shared love for Asake's music became an emblematic moment, one that encapsulates the power of music to unite people from all walks of life.

With its captivating energy and genuine emotional connection, this TikTok video has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, leaving them longing for their own magical experience at an Asake concert.

Nigerian lady with voice like Ayra Starr sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are calling for Mavin boss Don Jazzy to look the way of a young lady and get her on to his record label after a video of her singing in a fine manner surfaced on the net.

The unidentified young lady backed an uncemented building as she performed Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr's verses in Mavin's hit song Overd*ose.

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady sang with passion and gesticulated like a professional singer.

