The result of a Nigerian girl who was declared the best-graduating student in her school has shocked netizens

The young girl failed four of the subjects she sat for during WAEC's West African Senior School Certificate Examination

A Twitter user who shared her result online said the young girl is begging to retake the examination

A man identified as @dexterouz11 on Twitter shared a photo of a female student's West African Examination Council (WAEC) result.

The girl, recognised as the best-graduating student in her school, got F9 in four out of nine subjects she sat for in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Girl's WAEC result leaks online Photo credit: Mikolette/ Getty Images, dexterouz11/ Twitter. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Expressing his disbelief, Dexterouz questioned how someone could achieve the title of the best-graduating student while obtaining such low grades in the WAEC exams.

Student wants to resit WAEC exams

He highlighted the student's claim that there might be a mistake in the results and her desire to retake the exams.

He wrote;

“How can you be best graduating student in your school and get 4 F9 in WAEC out of 9 subjects. This one no match oooo. She's saying there might be a mistake and she would like to resit the exams. How possible is that?”

Reactions as man exposes WAEC result of best-graduating student

Many were left wondering how such a significant discrepancy could occur, leading to diverse questions on Twitter.

The student's desire to resit the exams indicated her determination to rectify the situation and prove her capabilities.

Umar Idris said:

"If you don't want to end up ur certificate in the kitchen you better buckle up next time & work hard."

Jeremiah said:

"It shows that you are not a smart student. Enroll for GCE or wait till next year and try again."

Jacobs Odenigbo wrote:

"Some schools need to be checked before letting your wards go there, some have been blacklisted by these examination bodies for so long, they will just spoil the results of innocent students."

See the post below:

Man who got 9As in 1984 WASSCE forced to resit exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sarki Abba, a student from Kano state, amazed exam authorities with his exceptional performance in the 1984 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scoring nine distinctions.

Doubting his achievement, he was brought to Lagos State to retake the exam under strict supervision. To everyone's astonishment, Abba once again achieved nine A1 grades, leading to the authorities apologising and establishing the National Merit Award.

Abba continued to shine academically, graduating as the best medical student at ABU, Zaria, in 1989/90.

