Actress Kate Henshaw has called for the scraping of the NYSC scheme as she shared her memorable experience as a corps member

Kate, who camped in Bauchi as a corps member, said insecurity has prevented those currently participating in the scheme from travelling within the country

The actress stated that security is a priority as she stirred reactions from netizens, with many recounting their service experience

Popular actress Kate Henshaw has caused a buzz on social media with a recent post where she called for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

In a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, the actress recounted her memorable experience as she revealed she camped in Bauchi state.

Kate Henshaw revealed she camped in Bauchi state as a corps member. Credit: @katehenshaw @nysc

Source: Instagram

Kate revealed as a corps member, she got numerous freebies with her NYSC identity card.

"When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why Kate Henshaw wants NYSC to be scrapped

The actress noted that ending the scheme was better since corps members could no longer travel within the country due to insecurity.

She said: "It's time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can't travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas. Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically."

See her tweet below:

This is coming amid the reopening of the NYSC camp in Borno after 13 years.

Netizens react as Kate Henshaw calls for NYSC scrap

flakkyBanky:

"I did my 3 weeks orientation in Taraba and it was an interesting experience, I still can’t believe I’ve lived in the North. Also spent a day is Yola touring around before getting my flight back home. Them no born me well to try that again with the insecurities everywhere ."

GbemiDennis:

"The purpose of national integration and unity which this scheme should be serving has been eroded due to several avoidable reasons. It has gradually turned to a space to fulfil academic and certification requirement without a sense of nation building. SMH."

CryptoStarterTV:

"I think the NYSC is a distraction the government now uses to avoid employing a valuable workforce. Why employ when you can recycle free workers yearly?"

Kate Henshaw dragged for shaking hands with Sannwo-Olu

Kate Henshaw attended an event where the Lagos state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, was present, and their photo surfaced online, Legit.ng reported.

The actress sported a wide smile as she exchanged pleasantries with the politician and shook hands with him.

The photo was shared by an executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earning the actress serious backlash.

Source: Legit.ng