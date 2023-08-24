Social media users have been divided over an emerging video showing a man taking out yams from a gutter

Not minding the stir he caused, the yam seller took out big yams from a water-logged gutter with his hands

While some people could not understand what the man was doing, others criticised him for putting people in harm's way

A video of a man taking out big yams for sale from a water-logged gutter has sparked outrage on social media.

As a staple food, yam serves as a vital source of carbohydrates, providing energy for millions across the nation and the man's action did not sit well with many.

Man taking out yams from a gutter. Photo Credit: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

In the clip seen on Instagram, the unidentified man, who had his wheelbarrow by the side, used his hands to search for yams in the water-logged gutter.

One at a time, he would take out a big yam and drop it on the ground and continue his search, suggesting he had the number of yams in the gutter offhand.

The recorder of the clip exclaimed as she lamented in Yoruba about the man's action.

Watch the video below:

People blast the yam seller

teeto__olayeni said:

"Wetin e occur gan gan????? Then what's the noise???? A lot is going on all at once in this video. Hope una carry am go police station Las Las sha???"

yellowshugabae said:

"Wetin happen gan gan? Na only ahhhhh ahhhh ahhhh we Dey hear, he stole the yam? Kept them inside the gutter overnight to swell or???? God have mercy na why I no Dey like buy yam from mallam."

aduke_luxury_store said:

"He stole the yam and hid it there or what? Or that’s how he stores his yam because he no get house or shop? The woman’s commentary though . She just Dey shout haaaaaa.”

robyekpo said:

"Yet we complain about the government when we are our own problem."

akezzz_sam said:

"Most of these dirty, illiterate and dumb abokis are animals in human skin, wt.f is this fgs and na people go still buy them, haba."

happyafricana said:

"It’s not wrong it’s a preservative method but illiteracy and Nigerians are 5&6."

vanchizzy said:

"Please, someone should explain what's going on biko. The yam fell inside? Abi she soaked the yam there overnight to swell? What is going on gaan gaan?"

