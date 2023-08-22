Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a man playing with the smallest woman in the world

The man lifted her up like a baby and played with her in his arms while performing a song playing in the background

Many people who watched the video mistook them for a couple and had so many questions to ask

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A video of a tall man having fun with Jyoti Kishanji Amge, who is the world's smallest living woman living, has sparked reactions.

The TikTok clip which has amassed over three million views started with the small-sized woman backing the man.

Jyoti Kishanji Amge is the world's smallest woman according to the Guinness World Records. Photo Credit: @jyoti.amge

Source: TikTok

In slow motion, the man reached for her and then lifted her up. Jyoti giggled and smiled as the man carried her in his arms.

The man then performed a song playing in the background while still carrying her. The man claims she is his best friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman, Jyoti Kishanji Amge

Recognized as the world's smallest woman by Guinness World Records, Jyoti Kishanji Amge's story is one that defies physical limitations and celebrates the beauty of individuality.

Standing at just 2 feet and 0.6 inches (62.8 cm) tall, Jyoti's stature may be small, but her spirit is immeasurable.

Born in Nagpur, India, she has journeyed far beyond her hometown to achieve global recognition for her remarkable resilience and unwavering optimism.

Watch the video below:

Jyoti Amge and bestie's video leaves netizens with more questions

Notorious criminal said:

"All the way from Kenya but in behalf of all Kenyans who are I ask"how do you do it,,you know what am asking."

Laura said:

"I really needed someone to answer my silent questions in my head but one day I will come open and face my fear."

user3256065298440 said:

"I thought she is your child."

Ndadi. said:

"South Africans we hv lots of respect we don't ask people silly questions but please explain."

Tina Mccabe said:

"Literally tripped running to the comments and all of us afraid to ask that?"

@clemeyclarah9 said:

"Nice couple but pliz how do you do it."

Akpos Ukale said:

"I’m trying not to ask the obvious question with every fiber of my being I’m fighting not to ask."

Ginge said:

"I wanna know something but... I don't want to ask."

Small-sized lady steps out to see her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a small-sized lady stepping out had caused an uproar online.

Despite her small size, the lady exuded confidence and happiness in the video, inspiring a wave of body positivity on social media.

In the video, the lady was all dressed up and ready to visit her boyfriend for the weekend. She captioned the video:

"Me ready to go visit my boyfriend for the weekend. I don miss that soul, see you all later."

Source: Legit.ng