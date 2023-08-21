A Nigerian woman has shared her joy on social media as she celebrates the remarkable performance of her son

In a post shared via Facebook, the excited mother revealed how she burst into laughter after seeing her child's result

Netizens who came across her post on Facebook took turns to shower accolades on her brilliant child

A Nigerian mother, Lolo Akatel, has shared a photo of her son's remarkable exam result, sparking widespread admiration.

Reign, her son, achieved an impressive feat in his school without failing a single question in four subjects.

Mum says she's proud of her son's brilliant performance

Lolo expressed her pride in Reign's dedication to studying, even without any private lessons or tutors.

Reign's outstanding performance earned him the highest score in his entire grade.

Lolo linked her son's brilliance to genetics

The proud mum also mentioned the role of genetics in a child's intelligence quotient, citing scientific research.

She said:

“Saw Reign's result and I just started laughing. Like you mean on 4 subjects he didn't even fail one question. Not surprised because when was 6 years, can't remember reading.

"But Reign studies like someone preparing for waec exams. Proud of you son. The blood is too strong. He only goes to school. No lessons, no private teacher. But he keeps bringing the best.

"Of course he got the best score in his entire grade. They said a child's intelligence quotient is predominantly from the mother's genes eoooowwwww (no be me talk am oh, na science oh) Make I dey dance skelewu. Kele wu ya oh”

Reactions trail photo of six-year-old boy's result

The post has garnered significant attention with netizens sharing in the woman's joy.

See the post below:

15-year-old boy scores high in JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant Nigerian student, Adeoba Adedayo James, who is only 15 years old, has emerged victorious in his 2023 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) with a 340 aggregate score.

The smart student scored 93 in mathematics and 90 in physics. He had 96 and 61 in chemistry and English language, respectively.

The brilliant student also valued the place of prayer in his success. He said he prayed a lot. The 15-year-old, who is still in SS 3, said he cleared his GCE result with 4 A's and 5 B's.

