A pregnant Nigerian woman identified as @itsronnet2 on TikTok has shared a video of herself dancing to a popular TikTok sound.

While flaunting her cute baby bump, she effortlessly moved to the rhythm, showcasing her energetic and graceful dance moves.

Pregnant woman shows off her dance moves

Source: TikTok

Pregnant woman melts hearts with dance video

The video has captured the hearts of netizens who flooded her comments section with well wishes.

Others expressed their genuine admiration for her obvious free-spirited nature and dance talent.

Netizens flood pregnant woman's comments section with cute messages

Ronnet's video served as an inspiration to expectant mothers everywhere, demonstrating that pregnancy doesn't have to hinder one's ability to enjoy life.

It sparked a wave of positivity and support, as netizens celebrated her strength and sent their blessings for a safe delivery.

@aylahIjeoma207 reacted:

“You made the journey look easier, thanx for being strong and happy ka mummy, you have my prayers.”

@rosemaryhumble3 reacted:

“Safe delivery when it's time.”

@Godgift Igodo said:

“I wish you safe delivery my dear.”

@G goddess gold said:

“I hope the baby will be a dancer.”

@C~a~l~i L~o~v~e said:

“Safe delivery when it's time God almighty will protect you and guide you and see you through.”

@Fine China said:

“Energy.”

@KHALIFA MONEY said:

“You killed it mama.”

@goodnessamarachi8 reacted:

“Wow so beautiful, safe delivery.”

Watch the video below:

