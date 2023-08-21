A woman’s announcement of her first pregnancy to her husband after years of waiting has warmed hearts

The husband was overwhelmed by the unexpected surprise from his wife and was nearly in tears

His reaction was so heartfelt that he remained ecstatic even on the way home from the hospital

A heartwarming video of a woman surprising her husband with the news of her first pregnancy after years of waiting has gone viral on TikTok.

The husband was overcome with emotion by the unexpected gift from his wife and could not hold back his tears.

Man was over the moon on hearing the news of the pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@tolzcharis

Source: TikTok

His reaction was so genuine and touching that he was overjoyed even as they drove home from the hospital.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the couple and wished them good parenthood.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Nana.xoxo reacted:

"Indeed Glory to the Most High God8, congratulations."

Giftdecencyspcial said:

Congratulations, I am happy for you."

Tanyajames482 commented:

"Congratulations to you both God isam azing."

Debby blinks:

"God am waiting peacefully for mi."

Charmaine Irene:

"Congratulations his reaction is wow Delighteda:

"Congratulations I receive from ur Grace."

Notoya Greene:

"Congratulations I lost my 1st pregnancy age 41 your blessings blessed me hopefully waiting on God."

Folakeoreniyi:

"I will…I give my husband this good news SOon."

