A young Nigerian lady has tearfully called out her married employer for putting her in a family way

The 27-year-old narrated how they slept mutually and urged him to take responsibility for his action

She added that she won't get rid of the pregnancy and called on him to come clean to his fans on the matter

A Nigerian lady, in her 20s, has dragged her married boss for getting her pregnant and refusing to take responsibility.

The lady, who spoke amid tears, slammed his followers for bashing her since she came public and gave out his name as Lemon.

She vowed not to get rid of the child. Photo Credit: @lordoflemontv

Source: TikTok

According to her, she is not a who.re that sleeps around with men and narrated how they had intercourse during one of his trips.

She went on to do a pregnancy confirmation test for her potential viewers using a digital test device and urine.

The lady added that she won't deliver out of wedlock, urging the man to take responsibility for his action and play his fatherly role up until the child is birthed at least.

She further vowed to get a report from the hospital to back up her pregnancy claim. She reiterated that she was not doing a prank.

Her video, however, raised questions as it was shared via her accused's TikTok page.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the pregnant lady's lamentation

beautychi said:

"To marry u, hmm get ready for Mary she's coming. shebi na u she carry bottle before for hmm."

Maama said:

"You carry mind belle for person wey no be your husband. Instead of clean knacking you go dey carry belle. Nice one."

beautychi said:

"We are not asking you. why will u allow urself to get pregnant for someone u know that's having issuing in his marriage."

Yvonne beauty said:

"So why are you crying congratulations try to talk with him instead of bringing it on social media."

jheekhemhe02 said:

"See guy relax una enjoy each other nii ,cd no burst u say u get bell na mumu u Dey talk too."

OZIWHELE JOYCE said:

"Madam go and look for your husband is someone husband forget about the problem in that house."

may said:

"Madam go an sleep,u nor know what is happening with his family of lemon,u wan add fuel for fire."

Source: Legit.ng