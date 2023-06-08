A jovial pregnant woman sang and hailed her husband for being able to put her in the family way

The video has been posted on TikTok by @tolzcharis, and it has so far received more than 62.5k like clicks

Some TikTok users who came across the video are saying the man looks too innocent to get a woman pregnant

A TikTok video shows a pregnant woman hailing her husband for putting her in the family way.

The video was posted by @tolzcharis, who happily sang 'Game Changer' by Flavour for him, calling him 'dike' and 'odogwu.'

The woman happily said her man put her in the family way. Photo credit: TikTok/@tolzcharis.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman said she wanted to introduce her man to the public and said he was the one who put her in the situation.

Pregnant woman happily plays with her husband

While she sang the song and hailed the man, she was equally dragging him and touching her hands on her stomach.

The man wanted to escape the scene, but his woman dragged him back with force into the camera.

TikTok users find the video hilarious because the woman hailed her hubby in a funny way.

Many TikTok users said the man looked innocent and didn't look like he could get anyone pregnant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of pregnant woman hailing her man

@MICAS said:

"He looks too innocent for this allegation."

@Sir Danni commented:

"Are you sure? Because baba looks innocent."

@PRINCE said:

"You will deliver your babe safely."

@Nana yaa said:

"He has done a very great job, my sister."

@Meeryan said:

"I love the dress, please where’s it from?"

@user3670170983329 asked:

"I'm here for the shoes. Beautiful. Where can I get them?"

@dare_prof said:

"He needs a good lawyer because he looks so innocent."

@user63Jennifrank clara commented:

"The man looks so speechless."

@Adedokun Temitope said:

"What are you accusing this innocent man like this?"

Gaeman gets his boss' wife pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman got pregnant when her husband travelled.

The man came on Twitter to narrate how his gateman got his wife pregnant.

He said he travelled to Dubai, UAE, where he spent eight months, but before he returned, his wife had been put in the family way.

Source: Legit.ng