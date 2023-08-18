A TikTok video showing a mum dancing on her son’s new car has become an online sensation

She was overjoyed by her son’s success and celebrated it with a dance

It was a proud moment for a mum who was delighted with her son’s achievement

A viral video on TikTok has captured the heartwarming scene of a mum dancing on inside the new car.

She was so ecstatic by her son’s hard work and accomplishment that she couldn’t help but show off her moves.

Mother danced happily to celebrate son's car.

Source: TikTok

It was a touching moment for a mum who was filled with joy and gratitude for her son’s achievement.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who praised the mum and the son for their bond and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bekee VV:

"Pikin wey don suffer suppose get sense."

Femi:

"I hope you safe from your village people."

Emma handsome:

"Done finally comot suffer."

Drmorischen:

"Congrats my mum will see me with this kin congratulations soon, Amen."

JohnBrent243:

"Congratulations mum was very happy for you."

Pop55333:

"Big Congratulations but dear you need to build house for your marma nah Y car that's the only mistake alot of ppl dey do."

AdministratorAE:

"It is like your village pipo are still sleeping bro."

Sara Johnson:

"Mama's joy."

Only1MRD:

"The goal is to make home proud joy over flow parents joy or nothing more."

