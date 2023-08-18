A video of a man who lost total control on the road after seeing a lady dance superbly has become viral on TikTok

A hilarious TikTok video of a man who lost his mind on the road after witnessing a woman dance spectacularly has captivated many people.

Passerby loses control on seeing the lady.

Source: TikTok

Man loses total control on seeing lady

The video showed the man’s priceless reaction while the woman danced gracefully without noticing him.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from amused TikTok users who praised the woman’s moves and the man’s enthusiasm.

As of the report's publishing, the video has gathered more than 10,000 likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TinahCouture20:

'He even removed his AirPods to the see clearly."

Chaulinejames197:

"And that's how i met your mother."

Chogepurity:

"Your soul mate is right behind you enjoying himself."

Mona:

"The guy was like where have you been all my life."

Shanicetrizah:

"Black is Beautiful."

Officialstarr luna:

"It was love at first sight for him."

Lucy Nimoo:

"I know it went well after the dance keep us updated once he engages you."

