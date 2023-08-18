A Nigerian man took time to advise his parents, who are travelling, just the same way they used to advise him

When they got to where they would board a vehicle, the young man started telling the parent to be well-behaved

The man told his parents to go to church and not to join any bad gang when they get to their destination

A mother and father were embarking on a journey, and their son decided to advise them like children.

A video posted on Twitter by Dami Adenuga showed how the man and his wife listened to their son.

The son took time to advise his parents like little children. Photo credit: Twitter/Dami Adenuga.

Source: Twitter

They were already at the place where they would board a vehicle to their destination. Then just like a father talking to his children, the young man started dishing advice to his mother and father.

In the video, he told them to behave very well when they get to where they are going and be of good character.

Man advises his parents who are embarking on a journey

He said his mother and father should also ensure they go to church when they arrive.

The young man further advised them against joining any bad gang. The funny video has gone viral and generated funny reactions from Twitter users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as son advises his parents

@emmaculatee1 said:

"He get luck say they no fit misbehave for where they dey. He for collect. The man expressions talk am."

@centwalex reacted:

"You can see he has a good relationship, with his parents. If you see us catch cruise for my house ehen. You go laugh away your sorrow."

@StoryTeller_Gee said:

"He's been waiting for this moment all his life."

@sire_sommy said:

"I am recreating this video with my parents very soon."

