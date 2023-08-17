A Nigerian lady is set to relocate to the United States of America, USA, where she will pursue a masters program

The lady, Cynthia Nukege, got a fully-funded scholarship to study at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, USA

Cynthia said the fully funded masters degree program in the USA came to her after five years of completing her first degree

Source: Twitter

Cynthia announced that she got the fully-funded scholarship to pursue her masters degree five years after getting her first degree.

Lady travels to USA to study for masters at University of Nebraska

She wrote on Twitter:

"Five years after completing my undergraduate degree, I'm excited to share that I will begin my Masters programme at the University of Nebraska, Omaha on a fully funded basis."

Photos she posted on Twitter show that she has since moved to America to commence her studies.

Her Twitter followers took turns congratulating her in the comment section of the tweet. Others prayed for such great favour to also locate them.

Reactions from Twitter users as lady gains admission into the university of Nebrasksa, Omaha

@nmatthew1759 said:

"Congratulations. The lord will continue to provide and supply all of your need. Somebody my good news will arrive. Amen."

@OjewaleV said:

"Congratulations is in order scholar! Welcome to the USA."

@Vnlakoko said:

"Congratulations Cynthia. You'll do well."

Source: Legit.ng