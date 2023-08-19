A truck driver demonstrated how he has been living his best life whenever he was on the road at night

The man parked his truck by the roadside, pulled down his curtain, and cooked a sumptuous dinner for himself

Many people who saw the man watching movies from a flat-screen TV said he was living their dream

A man who drives a truck for a living abroad showed off the interior of his vehicle and how it is also his relaxation centre.

After parking by the roadside at night, the man made dinner and relaxed as if he was in a living room.

The driver fried some food inside the truck. Photo source: @real_truckerliam

TV and fryer inside truck

By the side was a flat TV hung up. He (@real_truckerliam) switched on the television and relaxed with Netflix while eating.

The man said he chills like that most evenings till the next day. Some people asked how much a truck driver earns in his country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ryan Jones said:

"This makes me want to be a Truck Driver."

MrBun said:

"Why do I want to become a truck driver now."

Rio said:

"Bro is out there living better than half of us lol."

Children of Atom said:

"Law abiding citizen, it is a good movie."

Rob Kilminster said:

"The invention of the air fryer must be a game changer for truckers!"

George Cusack said:

"Why i do i want to be a truck driver now."

Jackson Bromley asked:

"How much do you earn as a truck driver?"

Brandon said:

"My boy cleared them bones lol."

Jack Moodie said:

"Mate your cab is like my dream man cave."

Mr.Fox said:

"Did you just successfully cook a rack of ribs in an air fryer?"

Victor_UmBongo said:

"Facilities for truck drivers need to improve. This guy has done his absolute best but proper truck stops would be better!"

