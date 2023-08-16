A Nigerian lady who had never been to her homeland expressed her joy as she prepared to travel there

As she headed to the airport in a car, she recorded a video of her happiness and eagerness

She was over the moon as she spoke about her lifelong desire to see Nigeria

A young lady of Nigerian origin, who had never set foot on the soil of her ancestral land, was filled with excitement as she got ready to embark on a journey of discovery.

As she was travelling in a car towards the airport, she captured a video of herself, expressing her delight and anticipation.

She appears excited to be coming to Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok /@tolouofficial

Source: TikTok

She could not contain her smile as she talked about how she had always dreamed of visiting Nigeria, the country of her parents and grandparents.

She wondered what it would be like to see the sights, hear the sounds, taste the food, and feel the culture of her homeland.

She hoped to meet some of her relatives and learn more about her roots.

She was looking forward to an unforgettable experience.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@strongbilly reacted:

"Welcome home queen the mother land need you."

@Obani williamz said:

"Welcome home. Mama Africa has been waiting for you and she happy to welcome you back home."

@Dannyboy wrote:

"Welcome home dear."

@mçquincy commented:

"Welcome Home A. Safe travels. You are welcome, my sister. Our own all over world will come home one day."

@budozer48:

"U are welcome sis but ur papa no try at all .1st time."

@Franklawson:

"Welcome home my dear.L Link up I'll shoW you aroUnd."

@teaser055:

"Make una Dey come young duu Dey here he go entertain you weller with him song."

