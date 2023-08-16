A grandmother was not in support as a woman returned for her son she abandoned seven years ago

The granny recounted how the boy's mum abandoned him with her under the guise of stepping out to get something

On her part, the woman, who is remarried, defended her absence from the child's life and expressed readiness to pay off the granny

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A drama broke out as a Nigerian woman returned for her son seven years after she abandoned him.

Prankster, @signteewonder, who served as the intermediary and journalist for both factions, said the location was Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

His grandma refused to let his mum have him. Photo Credit: @signteewonder

Source: Instagram

Grandma says she singlehandedly raised the boy

Narrating her story in Yoruba, the grandma said her deceased son and the lady married and gave birth to the boy seven years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She claimed that one day the lady told her she wanted to step out to get something and was never heard of ever since, only for her to show up recently to claim the kid.

The old woman maintained that she has lost her son and husband and the boy is the only family she has left. She insisted that she won't release him to the mother. According to her, the boy is in a boarding school.

The lady said she disappeared to make ends meet

On her part, the lady, who claimed to have abandoned her kid to go 'hustle,' said she could not have remained when they were in a state of poverty.

She revealed that she got married four years ago and has been unable to bear a child. She offered to settle the grandma financially for her effort and all the resources she expended in raising the boy up all these years.

The incident, caught on camera, sparked a huge debate online.

Watch the video below:

Many people supported the grandma

@lisavetaccessories said:

"She only came back for the child because she hasn't being able to conceive with her husband.Someone probably adviced her that she is suffering a curse of barrenness because she abandoned her first child.She has zero love for that child and If she takes the child from his grandma by force she will still suffer. She should have come begging and start taking care of the child for starters."

@claraonwuta said:

"My concern is why does she want to take the child to her second marriage. The child belongs to the ex-husband family. If she truly cares for the little baby and has money as claimed she should take care of his school fees and feeding while the child is still under the custody of the grandmother, that will help to build that love and trust back. Everything is not all about money, can she pay off the emotional moment, the sleepless night the sacrifice this woman has put in through seven years."

@meat_superstore said:

"This grandma cannot bear to lose the only family she has left . I can understand why she doesn’t want to release the child. This matter to tough oo. This grandma can die if that child is taken away."

@mossybeddingsinteriors_outlet said:

"I stand with grandma. If it’s not greed and selfishness, why is she back after 7 years to come a claim a child you abandoned with no remorse or reason. That boy is going no where . I’m sure if she’d given birth to another child, she won’t remember that she abandoned one child somewhere. The Heart of a Human is Desperately wicked."

@mmasinaobi_1 said:

"Even Abroad the court will give full custody to the grandma and still make her pay Child support to the grandma."

@folukedaramolasalako said:

"Who does this na? Pls what’s this guy’s handle Abeg so u know u have a son somewhere? What if the child had died when the woman was taking care of him. Who will she come and take now so cos she doesn’t have kids from her new marriage she just wants to take this poor woman’s joy?? Lailai this is totally unacceptable."

Single mum reunites with son after years of working abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum had reunited with her son after years of working abroad.

After years of working in another country, she finally returned to meet her son and other family members. An emotional video shared by the proud mother, identified as @osazuwabeauty on TikTok, showed the moment she sighted her son.

In the lovely clip, they hugged each other tightly while her overly excited son smiled from ear to ear.

Source: Legit.ng