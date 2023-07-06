Harbans Kaur, 83, wins half of her late husband’s estate worth over £1m after he left it all to their two sons in his will

Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, wanted to pass on his wealth “solely down the male line” and excluded his wife and four daughters

Judge rules that Mr Singh did not make reasonable provision for his wife of 66 years

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A woman who was married for 66 years has won a court battle to get half of her late husband's estate, which he left entirely to their two sons.

Harbans Kaur, 83, challenged the will of Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, after he excluded her and their four daughters from inheriting anything, Guardian UK.

Wife takes him to court and wins a billion naira. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Husband cuts wife from will

Mr Singh wanted to pass on his wealth "solely down the male line", according to his will, which he wrote in 2005.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The estate, which included a clothing business and several properties, was worth more than £1m. Mrs Kaur, who had worked in the family business and relied on state benefits of about £12,000 a year, claimed that she was entitled to a fair share of the assets.

Mr Justice Peel agreed with her and ruled that she should receive 50% of the net value of the estate. He said that Mr Singh had not made "reasonable provision" for his wife, who had played a "full and equal role" in the marriage and the business.

He said:

"It is hard to see how any other conclusion can be reached. After a marriage of 66 years, to which she made a full and equal contribution, and during which all the assets accrued, she is left with next to nothing."

The judge's decision was welcomed by Heledd Wyn, a partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, who said it was a warning to people who wanted to cut out their spouses from their wills.

She said:

" This decision is evidence that people cannot simply be cut out of wills, especially spouses which have contributed for a significant number of years. The court has been very clear on this matter and has ruled in the interest of fairness."

Woman who divorced husband after winning N1.5 billion gets order from court to give him everything

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman in the US had to give up her N1.5 billion lottery prize to her former husband after she hid the money from him during their divorce.

The woman, Denise Rossi, won the jackpot 11 days before she filed for divorce from Thomas Rossi, her husband of 25 years.

She did not tell him or the court about her winnings and hoped to keep them for herself.

Source: Legit.ng