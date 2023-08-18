A TikTok video of a woman who got her husband’s face inked on her hand as a surprise has warmed hearts

She revealed the tattoo to him on his birthday, and he was overjoyed, hugged her affectionately, and smiled widely

She surprised her husband with a tattoo of his face on her hand and shared the video on TikTok, where it went viral

A captivating video of a devoted wife who astonished her husband by getting a tattoo of his face on her hand has gone viral on TikTok.

She unveiled the tattoo to him on his special day, and he was filled with delight.

The husband appeared to have received one of the greatest gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/ @kingzar101

Source: TikTok

He wrapped his arms around her tenderly and beamed with joy.

Husband overjoyed on seeing the tattoo

She amazed her husband with a remarkable gesture of love by tattooing his face on her hand.

The video was uploaded on TikTok where it received a lot of reactions.

The husband discovered the tattoo on his birthday and was ecstatic.

He cuddled her affectionately and flashed a wide smile.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nikitta Mkhize:

"The fact that he was so happy for the paper thinking it's the gift."

Zar Mrs M:

"That's how appreciative he is, so beautiful to watch."

Sivakele Gantsho:

"Lmao I love men in love he was just happy for the paper at first. Aslong as it's coming from the wifey nje that's okay.

Shauncele990:

"Our society is so toxic that seeing real love in action is a scary & far fetched concept. I love this."

@Thandykylez:

"People USually tattoo names or face of people after they pass away. So glad u dd wen he was still able to thank u n love u back. May God bless you."

Bra kate:

"Honestly speaking, it's so adorable seeing people love each other so beautiful."

Lady tattoos name of her Nigerian Twitter crush on her face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in putting her money where her mouth is, a lady got a tattoo of her Twitter crush named Oluwatosin.

Oluwatosin, who goes by @mynameguccii, shared a video on his TikTok handle of the lady receiving the tattoo.

Corroborating Oluwatosin's claim on TikTok, the lady, @yannahthefreakkk, shared a video with the words ''I got my Twitter crush name tatted on me'' layered on it.

