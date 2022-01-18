Whether they're swooped to the side or sculpted into curlicues, baby hairs are a cute detail that can be the cherry on top of a style.

With so many creative ways to lay them down, finessing your edges have come a long way. However, it appears another whole new level has been unlocked - albeit bizarre.

Mixed reactions have trailed the photos. Credit: Westend61, @thetattleroomng (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

Instagram blogger, @thetattleroomng, recently shared photos of a lady who got her baby hairs 'installed'.

However, while baby hairs are mostly natural hairs or from the weave installed, hers were totally different - and made of ink.

According to the post, the lady who sports brownish dreadlocks hairdo had tattoo drawings of laid baby hair edges across her forehead.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

Check out some comments below:

donfaszy:

"Is she married#her husband approved this#she go regret am###she wil go tattoo cancel in it."

echezonapearl:

"She is gonna regret it."

kiki__famous:

"She’s tired of drawing them with edge control."

mlu_smf:

"Good for her!! I ain’t gonna do it though."

thebaddieluxury:

"Some people nor get problem for this life."

bunmibae:

"She will regret this."

hg_cuisine:

"I give her few years."

pink.lips.balm:

" what is wrongg with people."

icecreamandchocolates111:

"Black baby hair with brown locks......the tattoo artist and her friends that said it was a good idea are all evil.........she would so regret it in weeks."

_oixaa_:

"A whole new level unlocked."

________achabee17:

"This is craziness."

Source: Legit.ng