A heartfelt video shared on TikTok by user @buchihair has struck a chord with parents worldwide as she candidly expressed the emotional struggle of leaving her breastfeeding baby to travel to her village.

The relatable video resonated with mothers who understand the unique bond and challenges of breastfeeding.

In the video, Buchi revealed her feelings of discomfort and pain in her body after parting ways with her nursing baby.

Nursing mum experiences intense pain after travelling without baby

The emotional toll of being separated from her child was evident, and she expressed empathy towards other mothers who have experienced similar situations.

She said;

“Me after living my breastfeeding baby to travel to my village, mothers will understand.”

Leaving a breastfeeding baby can be an emotionally challenging experience for any mother, as it involves temporarily interrupting the bond formed through nursing.

Reactions as nursing mum shares her struggles after leaving baby behind

@Princess Okeke219 said:

“Sorry nne.”

@onyinyechibeautytouc said:

“Ohhh sorry too painful. Extract the milk to reduce the pain.”

@Nwuye Jazzy commented:

“Omor this was me yesterday.”

@Honestlyme commented:

“Me I come even dey fear anytime my baby wakes up for feeding time.”

@Nurse bee said:

“Breast engorgement get a pump or manually express it, sorry I know it's painful.”

@angelaagidie commented:

“I can leave my baby and travel I'm a single mother my baby stop breastfeeding at dey age of 2 yrs and five months.”

@Victoria Anande said:

“Get a pump.”

