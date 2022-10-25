A lady has taken netizens down memory lane on her first experience of breastfeeding her baby after undergoing a C-section

In the emotional video, the woman cried out in pain as the newborn fed from her mammary glands

According to the woman, the pain was caused by an incorrect latching during the surgical exercise

Being a mother is not easy and a lady reiterated this by showcasing an emotional moment in which she breastfed her newborn for the first time at the hospital.

Apparently, she had the baby via a C-section surgery and was breastfeeding the newborn after leaving the theatre.

New mum weeps as she breastfeeds baby. Photo Credit: TikTok/@selena22779

Source: UGC

The new mum shed tears and screamed as the baby drank bre*ast milk in the TikTok video.

She explained that the pain was a result of her sore nipp*les due to latching incorrectly. She however endured the pain and watched as the kid fed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She went on to share a lovely snap of her and the child a year later. Her clip elicited reactions from netizens who were full of praise for mothers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Shaniel ShanShan Gre said:

"My first time didn't hurt, it felt weird and amazing, i didn't know I had milk.. I'm so sorry u had to go thru that.. the other will be better."

Emily said:

"Yepp it is after u have your baby u thought u get over the pain thats the next pain hun ive bin thur it."

dandan_overkill said:

"My dear that's what all mothers go true u are not the first are the last just keep pushing an be strong."

DETTA SPANIARD said:

"Saw my baby mama went through it,,thats why i cant left her side because she gave me a beautiful daughter."

Abmeliah said:

"This happened to me with my first son.. I literally cried when breastfeeding him.. but it was all worth it."

Zayden’s mommy said:

"Never knew it was that painful I do feel pain wen I’m feeding my son my but not like this ….U are so strong."

Mum shares video of little son running to console her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared a clip of her caring little son running to console her.

In a video shared on TikTok, the little boy quickly ran towards his mother after hearing the sound of her cry.

His mother said she uses the trick on him whenever she can't find him around the house. A TikTok video showed her breaking down in tears and in a split second, the sweet boy came running to know why his mother cried.

Source: Legit.ng